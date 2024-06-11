Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Elizabeth Crowley Sells 15,000 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 399,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

