Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,385. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,896,696 shares of company stock worth $119,390,609. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

