Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar Acquires 8,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 583,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

