Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.