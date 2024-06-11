Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 15,454 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

