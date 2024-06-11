Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,724,467 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,712,245 with 493,708,304 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.57580642 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,662,360.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

