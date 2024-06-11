Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.02. 21,977,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,165,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $468.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.