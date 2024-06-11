CHS Inc. (CHSCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 28th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
CHS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. CHS has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $26.08.
About CHS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.