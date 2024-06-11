Claros Mortgage Trust’s (CMTG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,983,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

