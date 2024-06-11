Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 485 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $2,030,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. 17,447,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,514,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

