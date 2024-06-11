Coastwise Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,281. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

