Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $513,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.