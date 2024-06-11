Coastwise Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,180. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

