Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $241.09. 7,261,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,870 shares of company stock valued at $185,234,298 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

