Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 311,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO remained flat at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

