Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 603.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,820 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 1,408,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.