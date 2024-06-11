Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

CCEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 1,408,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,028. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.91%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

