Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.39. Approximately 1,504,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,138,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $273.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

