Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

