Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.13) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.130 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGNT remained flat at $7.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,403. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

