Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.13) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.130 EPS.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGNT remained flat at $7.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,403. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
