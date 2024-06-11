Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 16,478,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270,055. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

