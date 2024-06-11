Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.