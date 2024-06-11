Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Community Health Systems comprises approximately 0.1% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Health Systems worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 388,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,040. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

