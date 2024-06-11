Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos Buys 13,400 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos acquired 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Kenneth Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Anthony Kenneth Ramos sold 13,400 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $250,714.00.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC remained flat at $16.87 during trading on Tuesday. 27,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CWBC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

