Comparing NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -13.37 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 444.91 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 17 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Immunovant on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

