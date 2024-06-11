Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.80 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $724.80 million and $49.35 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,306.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00663235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00114726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00038112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.00257822 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,009,585,413 coins and its circulating supply is 4,047,110,049 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,009,369,936.66 with 4,046,869,923.4 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18514443 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $36,062,217.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

