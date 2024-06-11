Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $735.24 million and $42.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,166.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.45 or 0.00664491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00115979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00260822 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00076138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,009,502,707 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,996,796 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,009,369,936.66 with 4,046,869,923.4 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18514443 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $36,062,217.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

