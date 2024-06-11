Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Consolidated Communications worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL remained flat at $4.40 on Tuesday. 318,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,209. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $521.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

