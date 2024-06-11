Contrasting Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -147.43% -37.66% -28.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 3.91 -$43.92 million ($4.00) -0.61

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services. It also provides teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

