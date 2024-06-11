Cormark Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.65. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

