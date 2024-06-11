Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 93,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 113,811 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

