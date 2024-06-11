Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
