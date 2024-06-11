CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 523.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,158.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

