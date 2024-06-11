Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,612 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $453,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $848.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,751. The stock has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $516.00 and a 52-week high of $850.38.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

