Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $32.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BASE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.