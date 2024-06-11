Creative Planning Buys 7,806 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $98,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $866.03. 4,103,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $882.14. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $777.92 and a 200 day moving average of $711.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

