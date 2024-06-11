Creative Planning Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,052 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.69% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $158,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,806,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 307,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,981. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

