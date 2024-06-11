Creative Planning Has $1.94 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 3.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,939,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.43. 471,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,668. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

