Creative Planning Has $119.42 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,669 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 2.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $119,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. 156,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,092. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

