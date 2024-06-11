Creative Planning Purchases 467,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 7.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $1,482,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 5,849,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,676. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $63.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

