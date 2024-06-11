Credit Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 3.5 %

PYPL traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 15,103,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151,281. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

