Credit Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,900 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 5.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $17.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,688,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,885,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

