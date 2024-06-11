CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $379.72 and last traded at $378.04. 2,041,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,654,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 713.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.56.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.