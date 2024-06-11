Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 402.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 2.6% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222,605 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 596,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

