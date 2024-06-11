Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 13,732,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,618,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

