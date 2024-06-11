Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 153,764 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153,764 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 238.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,420. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.