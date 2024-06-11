Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 55.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 44.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.55. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

