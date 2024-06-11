CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CVI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 338,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

