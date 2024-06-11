Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $95.34

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $92.00. Danaos shares last traded at $91.14, with a volume of 16,265 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Danaos by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Danaos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

