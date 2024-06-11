DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 0.7%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.94. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 56,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$162.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.96.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of C$129.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.3402537 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

